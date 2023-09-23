Organ donor and recipient mark 10 years

By H. M. Cauley – For the AJC
A question about a colleague’s health led Susana Chavez into a world she had never encountered. The manager for an Atlanta-based parking management and real estate investment company asked what was making team member Gene Inzer look so tired and wan.

“He was a pretty private person and didn’t share a lot of details, but I did know he was on daily dialysis,” said Chavez. “I also knew he was going to the hospital a lot with infections. I could see how his health was deteriorating.”

When Chavez, then 55, asked what she could do to help, Inzer handed her a card about becoming a living organ donor through Emory Healthcare’s kidney transplant program. That was the beginning of a journey that has tied the two together for 10 years.

“I never even knew that program existed,” said Chavez. “It turns out, these days, you don’t have to be an exact match to be a donor. The requirements are that you’re healthy, willing to do it and can take the time off work. I called the number Gene gave me, and after six months of testing, they determined I was a match.”

The Inman Park resident decided to donate a kidney to Inzer—a decision that was hard for her family to accept.

“They had a lot of questions,” said Chavez. “My mother was concerned for me and my safety. My adult children wondered if I needed another kidney, could they give it. My siblings questioned if it was a smart thing to do. But during the six-month process of seeing if I was a match, I was able to answer all their questions.”

Chavez also wondered how such a donation would impact her life, and she’s learned it didn’t result in any dramatic changes.

“It turns out all any of us need is one kidney,” she said. “But it made me realize I’d done a really good thing. Seeing Gene transition from nightly dialysis to being free of the bag, the fluid and the noise of the machine, and being able to travel improved his quality of life immediately.”

Inzer, now 80, lives with his wife in Hilton Head, but he and Chavez keep in touch.

“I’m happy to see he’s golfing and traveling,” she said. “I am so thankful I asked that question about his health that day.”

Chavez also is amused that Inzer, who drank Diet Coke daily for years, can’t handle it anymore.

“I never drank soft drinks,” she said. “It’s funny to think that one trait of mine got transferred to him.”

Information about becoming a living donor is online at organdonor.gov. Emory’s program is online at emoryhealthcare.org.

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.

H. M. Cauley
