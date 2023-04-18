BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-75 reopens in Marietta hours after deadly multivehicle wreck
Numerous roaches found at Mall of Georgia restaurant

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
Maki of Japan in the Mall of Georgia, Buford, failed another routine inspection, a second in less than a year.

Numerous live and dead roaches were in the facility. Several live roaches were near the hibachi line and around the hand sinks. One was inside a large bulk bin of rice.

And dead roaches – too many to count – were in a cabinet underneath the soda fountain. The inspector also found seven cans of Raid roach repellent in the facility.

An accumulation of food debris was on the kitchen floors and underneath the equipment, a second repeat health violation.

Among other violations, foods inside a reach-in cooler were at unsafe temperatures because the cooler had not been turned on. Lo mein noodles and cut-up cabbage were discarded.

Employee food was also in the cooler, and a cell phone was on the meat slicer.

Maki of Japan, 3333 Buford Drive, scored 52/U. The restaurant had a 47/U on a routine inspection last May. It will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
