The Skills Kitchen opens at Big Creek Park for beginning mountain bikers

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago
Roswell recently celebrated the grand opening of The Skills Kitchen at Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Road.

The new mountain biking course is designed to be a safe place for beginning bike riders to have fun and improve their riding abilities. Members of the Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO), the city and cyclists celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new skills area. The designated area offers various terrains and technical features, including boulders, bridges and jumps for all ages and skill sets.

Support for the project was provided by RAMBO, Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, Jamison Construction, Maxxis Tires, Bike Roswell, Fresh Bikes and Gate City Brewing Company.

Information on the new trail area: www.rambo-mtb.org.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
17h ago

