Teen driving course reinforces more than safety

A little over a year ago, the Johns Creek Police Department revamped their teen driving course to teach young drivers about safe driving techniques and what to do if pulled over for a traffic violation or in the event of an accident.

The program is designed for young drivers ages 15 to 18.

“We basically take them through the different classes of driver’s licenses, so they understand the difference between the permit, the Class D and the Class C license,” explained JCPD Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Deb Coble. “A lot of people don’t realize, especially teenagers, when you turn 18 you specifically change your license to a Class C.” Until that upgrade with the Department of Motor Vehicles, teen drivers you are still not allowed to drive after midnight and all the rules of a Class D license still apply.

A portion of the class reviews common safety information like the importance of seat belts and the dangers of distracted driving.

Teens eventually move outside for demonstrations to help them see how poorly their reactions might be if driving under the influence.

“They put the DUI goggles on and they get to try to walk the line under the influence of certain levels,” said Coble. “Different goggles are different levels of intoxication, and it messes your senses up so bad that you can’t even walk.”

The teens are then taken through traffic stops so that if they are pulled over they will know what to do and -- what not to do. With the help of volunteers, teens even experience a felony traffic stop where they are asked to step out of the vehicle.

Students are then walked through what they should do in the event of a car accident. Coble notes teens are often so “freaked out” when an accident occurs, even a minor one, that they can easily be talked out of following proper procedure. An older driver might try to tell the younger driver there is no need to call the police.

“They’re young and they’re scared. I mean it’s scary for an adult to be in a car accident, let alone a teenager,” said Coble. “You have someone else who may or may not have good intentions and if they don’t have good intentions, they can easily manipulate a teen.”

The benefits of the program go far beyond reinforcing safe driving habits.

“When they leave the class they have obviously a better understanding of the rules of the road and what they need to do, but they also have a much better relationship with the police and who we are,” said Coble. “They get to see hey, we’re just normal people too and they get to hang out and talk to the officers for a good few hours.”

The program seems to fill a gap in information between what students may have learned in drivers ed class while preparing for their learners permit and the actual experience of being a licensed driver.

“I’ve actually seen it with the kids where they’re not our biggest fans and by the time they leave they’re like, hey this wasn’t so bad, and these guys aren’t so bad,” added Coble.

Look for the next opportunity to sign up your teen driver later this fall. For information, contact Johns Creek Police at their non-emergency number: 404-843-6670.