Solidarity Sandy Springs launches adopt-a-family program

Solidarity Sandy Springs opened a food pantry in March 2020 to help food-insecure families during the COVID shutdown. That grew into a community movement to help overlooked families throughout Sandy Springs. The nonprofit serves 750-800 families per week and has served over 95,000 shoppers.

The food pantry is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 86 Mount Vernon Highway NW in the Fellowship Hall at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. Donations are accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. No appointments necessary.

The organization conducts events year-round including an annual coat drive in early December, back-to-school events, Easter egg hunts, special shopping days and summer camps. Information: https://solidaritysandysprings.org/home.