Solidarity Sandy Springs launches adopt-a-family program

Credit: Solidarity Sandy Springs

Credit: Solidarity Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

The holidays are just around the corner and Solidarity Sandy Springs is gearing up for the organization’s fourth annual Adopt-a-Family campaign. Committee members are needed to support the event. Contact Natalie Holloway, ntholloway@gmail.com.

Solidarity Sandy Springs opened a food pantry in March 2020 to help food-insecure families during the COVID shutdown. That grew into a community movement to help overlooked families throughout Sandy Springs. The nonprofit serves 750-800 families per week and has served over 95,000 shoppers.

The food pantry is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 86 Mount Vernon Highway NW in the Fellowship Hall at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. Donations are accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. No appointments necessary.

The organization conducts events year-round including an annual coat drive in early December, back-to-school events, Easter egg hunts, special shopping days and summer camps. Information: https://solidaritysandysprings.org/home.

