Sinkhole between neighbors set for repair

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $191,325 contract with Site Engineering to repair a stormwater pipe between two homes on Asbury Park Drive.

The failed 30-inch corrugated metal pipe has caused a sinkhole between 12270 and 12280 Asbury Park Drive. The 220-linear-foot pipe is between 2 to 10 feet deep and, due to characteristics of the failure, this project ranks high on the city’s stormwater utility’s capital improvement program list.

The city received only one bid for this project which came in above the budget estimate at $442,703. After negotiating with Site Engineering, the city was able to de-scope elements of the original project.

Required permits, rights of way and easements have been obtained by the city. The project should be completed within four months.