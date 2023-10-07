Sinkhole between neighbors set for repair

Credit: Realme via Pixabay

Credit: Realme via Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago
X

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $191,325 contract with Site Engineering to repair a stormwater pipe between two homes on Asbury Park Drive.

The failed 30-inch corrugated metal pipe has caused a sinkhole between 12270 and 12280 Asbury Park Drive. The 220-linear-foot pipe is between 2 to 10 feet deep and, due to characteristics of the failure, this project ranks high on the city’s stormwater utility’s capital improvement program list.

The city received only one bid for this project which came in above the budget estimate at $442,703. After negotiating with Site Engineering, the city was able to de-scope elements of the original project.

Required permits, rights of way and easements have been obtained by the city. The project should be completed within four months.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Hamas attacked Israel, Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates51m ago

HAPPENING TODAY
Braves not focused on the external storylines of the NLDS against the Phillies
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More mentors coming to DeKalb schools after student shooting deaths
4h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb surprises school employees with bonuses earlier than expected
17h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb surprises school employees with bonuses earlier than expected
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Google Maps

Johns Creek chooses design firm for fire station
46m ago
Beer and Wine Craft in Sandy Springs changes ownership
15h ago
Help Roswell improve next ArtAround: Pathways
20h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
19h ago
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
21h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top