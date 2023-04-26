Secret Gardens of Johns Creek tour returns May 6

The Johns Creek Beautification Committee returns this spring with Secret Gardens of Johns Creek Community tour 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Each drive-yourself and walking tour features a tour of 6 private gardens, each with live musical ensembles or solo performers, along with visual artists sharing their skills and talents.
The organization will also partner with Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to showcase the new gardens at the preserve, where lunch will be available.
Previous Garden Tours have sold out, so purchase tickets ($35 each) in advance: www.tinyurl.com/SecretGardenTours.
Proceeds from the tour support Johns Creek Beautification’s projects including the purchase of public art and a yearly daffodil planting effort to raise awareness of cancer survivorship through JCB’s partnership with CanCare. The non-profit also honors Veterans by planting daffodils near The Wall That Heals in Newtown Park.
