Sandy Springs selects this year’s temporary sculptures

In 2018, Sandy Springs began funding the Annual ArtSS Walk, Art Sandy Springs’ annual Arts in the Open sculpture competition. Each year, nine sculpture finalists are selected from around the country.

The works are displayed on the City Green at City Springs, creating an annually changing sculpture art gallery in the park. At the conclusion of each exhibit, selected works from the finalists are purchased and placed in permanent locations throughout the city.

This year, more than 70 pieces were reviewed for safety, durability and appropriateness. The nine final pieces approved by the city council include “UpCycle” by Joni Younkins-Herzog, “Change in Direction” by Adam Walls, “Candy 4 Sandy” by Mark Larkin, “Flowing Arches” by Matt Moyer, “The Reader” by Jeff Whipple, “Nesting” by Richard Herzog, “Luminaria” by Stephen Landis, “Digital Age” by John Cheng and Wendy Zhang and “Caprice” by Charles Pilkey.