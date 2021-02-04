Sandy Springs purchases land for new fire station

The Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority recently approved a $450,000 purchase of land at 7800 Mt. Vernon Rd., at the intersection of Spalding Road and Mount Vernon. The new fire station will support public safety efforts in the city’s Panhandle district.
“We’ve been searching for a long time to find the right location. It hasn’t been easy because of the residential nature of this area. This station will help improve response times and save lives,” said Sandy Springs Councilman John Paulson.
The new station will be designed to blend in with the residential character of the neighborhood.
The Panhandle area is currently served by Fire Station 51, on Spalding Drive at Roberts Road, with support from Engine 55, from Roswell’s Fire Station No. 27 on Holcomb Bridge Road. Response time to reach some of this district can take from eight to ten minutes.
Between September 2019 and August 2020, the Sandy Springs Fire Department received 1,641 calls for service in this area. This new station should significantly reduce response time.