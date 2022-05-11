Sandy Springs police recognize Citizen Police Academy grads

The Sandy Springs Police Department recently graduated the Citizen Police Academy Class 34.
The program allows residents to participate in an up-close study of police operations in the city.
The 9-week course is designed to give participants the opportunity to get to know officers, dispatchers and other staff. Class members learn how officers are trained and become familiar with the professionals who protect the public.
One recent participant noted in a Facebook post, “It was a very quick 9 weeks, and I went home each night to my family with new knowledge to keep myself, my family, and my community safe.”
Classes are offered twice a year in the spring and fall. Class size is limited to 24 students per course.
Anyone interested in the next academy starting Sept. 13 can Sergeant Stafford and mstafford@sandyspringsga.gov.
