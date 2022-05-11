ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs police recognize Citizen Police Academy grads

Congratulations to the Sandy Springs Police Department Citizen Police Academy Class 34. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Police Academy)

caption arrowCaption
Congratulations to the Sandy Springs Police Department Citizen Police Academy Class 34. (Courtesy Sandy Springs Police Academy)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Police Department recently graduated the Citizen Police Academy Class 34.

The program allows residents to participate in an up-close study of police operations in the city.

The 9-week course is designed to give participants the opportunity to get to know officers, dispatchers and other staff. Class members learn how officers are trained and become familiar with the professionals who protect the public.

One recent participant noted in a Facebook post, “It was a very quick 9 weeks, and I went home each night to my family with new knowledge to keep myself, my family, and my community safe.”

Classes are offered twice a year in the spring and fall. Class size is limited to 24 students per course.

Anyone interested in the next academy starting Sept. 13 can Sergeant Stafford and mstafford@sandyspringsga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell spends $77K on cyber insurance
1h ago
Roswell approves controversial change restricting new apartments
5h ago
Sandy Springs approves Castleton Drive drainage contract
17h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top