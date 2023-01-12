BreakingNews
Burst pipe closes DeKalb courthouse, suspends jury trials until April
ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs picks contractor for final Veterans Park construction

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a $399,492 contract with Reeves Young for final construction of Veterans Park.

Despite some debate over the final costs and water usage of the project, council members ultimately voted unanimously to approve this next step. Final cost estimates are due in March, but initial budget estimates come in at $4.7 million.

According to city documents, Council Member Andy Bauman stated, “I am in favor of the park and do not want to delay it. But, when it comes to the GMP (Guaranteed Maximum Price), I am presently not in favor with overall amount of the estimated budget, which includes that amount of money and that amount of water usage.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Send somebody to find her.’ YSL trial judge not amused as potential jurors leave the...1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
2h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
11h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde wins big appointment after bucking McCarthy
2h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde wins big appointment after bucking McCarthy
2h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

New Roswell museum spotlights early settlers, enslavement and indigenous history
17m ago
Sandy Springs launches dining program to promote local restaurants
16h ago
Johns Creek adopts updated hazard mitigation plan
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top