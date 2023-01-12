Sandy Springs picks contractor for final Veterans Park construction

Despite some debate over the final costs and water usage of the project, council members ultimately voted unanimously to approve this next step. Final cost estimates are due in March, but initial budget estimates come in at $4.7 million.

According to city documents, Council Member Andy Bauman stated, “I am in favor of the park and do not want to delay it. But, when it comes to the GMP (Guaranteed Maximum Price), I am presently not in favor with overall amount of the estimated budget, which includes that amount of money and that amount of water usage.”