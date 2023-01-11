ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs launches dining program to promote local restaurants

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago

Visit Sandy Springs recently launched a new Dine Like a Local program to showcase the city’s dining scene. Those who sign up online will lock in a free digital passport. Then, through March 31, diners will have the opportunity to curate and track their dining experiences, along with a chance to win a variety of prizes.

“We are thrilled to launch the Dine Like a Local passport and invite all foodies to experience the exquisite dining scene in Sandy Springs,” said Jennifer Cruce, Executive Director at Visit Sandy Springs in a statement. “This three-month long celebration is sure to tantalize the tastebuds and intrigue even the pickiest palates. Our goal was to create a fun way for residents and visitors alike to explore the delicious and diverse culinary offerings of Sandy Springs while also supporting our vibrant restaurant community, and this was the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Throughout the Dine Like a Local initiative, participating diners will earn points by checking into restaurants. They can then spend those points on entries to earn gift cards ranging from $25 to $400.

Sign up at VisitSandySprings.com/DineLikeALocal.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates5h ago

Credit: COURTESY ATLANTA HISTORY CENTER

Atlanta History Center’s first documentary takes on Stone Mountain
11h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
54m ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
54m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia legislators pass rules shielding their speech
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek adopts updated hazard mitigation plan
21h ago
Residents welcome Sandy Springs mixed-use project but with affordable housing concerns
Milton, Fulton outline law enforcement on school property
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top