Sandy Springs launches dining program to promote local restaurants

“We are thrilled to launch the Dine Like a Local passport and invite all foodies to experience the exquisite dining scene in Sandy Springs,” said Jennifer Cruce, Executive Director at Visit Sandy Springs in a statement. “This three-month long celebration is sure to tantalize the tastebuds and intrigue even the pickiest palates. Our goal was to create a fun way for residents and visitors alike to explore the delicious and diverse culinary offerings of Sandy Springs while also supporting our vibrant restaurant community, and this was the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Throughout the Dine Like a Local initiative, participating diners will earn points by checking into restaurants. They can then spend those points on entries to earn gift cards ranging from $25 to $400.