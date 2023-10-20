Sandy Springs hoping for grant to partially fund next trail segment

The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant program is funded through the sales tax on sporting equipment. Grant awards range between $500,000 and $3 million, with a required match of at least 25%.

The city is seeking the maximum $3 million award for this segment which will connect to a segment currently under construction and also partially funded by a GOSP grant. The new segment will connect to Colquitt Road at the Pitts Road bridge, via the Georgia Power transmission line and Fulton County sewer easements.