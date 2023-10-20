BreakingNews
BREAKING: Another plea deal in Trump election interference probe

Sandy Springs hoping for grant to partially fund next trail segment

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently agreed to apply for the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program Grant to partially fund construction of the next trail Loop Trail 2 segment.

The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant program is funded through the sales tax on sporting equipment. Grant awards range between $500,000 and $3 million, with a required match of at least 25%.

The city is seeking the maximum $3 million award for this segment which will connect to a segment currently under construction and also partially funded by a GOSP grant. The new segment will connect to Colquitt Road at the Pitts Road bridge, via the Georgia Power transmission line and Fulton County sewer easements.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

BREAKING: Another plea deal in Trump election interference probe43m ago

Credit: AP

Jordan tries - and fails - a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker
1h ago

Child, 8, dies after being pulled from burning home in Barrow County
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

Everything you need to know about the Michelin Guide coming to Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization

Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization seeks new members
33m ago
Alpharetta partnering with Phoenix Rugby for youth rugby
6h ago
Johns Creek needs volunteers for city boards
8h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top