ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs Farmers Market returns April 9

Sandy Springs Farmers Market kicks off the 2022 season 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9 in front of City Hall. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Sandy Springs Farmers Market kicks off the 2022 season 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9 in front of City Hall. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The hugely popular Sandy Springs Farmers Market kicks off the 2022 season 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9 in front of City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. The market will return each Saturday through Nov. 12 with an extensive list of vendors.

Visitors will find local farmers with fresh produce, artisan foods, specialty goods and crafts as well as many prepared foods. Several vendors will continue to offer the option to pre-order and pick up at the market.

Vendors are still being accepted at www.citysprings.com/vendor-services.

Location, vendors, live entertainment list and parking information: www.citysprings.com/farmersmarket/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Pickleball fundraiser in Sandy Springs to help fight pediatric brain tumors
4h ago
Alpharetta looking for input on a city agriculture plan
5h ago
Atlanta United holds signing day party for its Special Olympics Unified Team
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top