Sandy Springs Farmers Market returns April 9

The hugely popular Sandy Springs Farmers Market kicks off the 2022 season 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9 in front of City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. The market will return each Saturday through Nov. 12 with an extensive list of vendors.
Visitors will find local farmers with fresh produce, artisan foods, specialty goods and crafts as well as many prepared foods. Several vendors will continue to offer the option to pre-order and pick up at the market.
Vendors are still being accepted at www.citysprings.com/vendor-services.
Location, vendors, live entertainment list and parking information: www.citysprings.com/farmersmarket/.
