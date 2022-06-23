Sandy Springs couple starts college scholarship fund to help students in need

Los Ninos has a separate scholarship named after the center’s co-founder Martha Barrios Mead but that scholarship is usually awarded only to students in their first year of college.

Scholarship recipients between the two programs are students who grew up participating in Los Ninos programs or returned as teenagers to volunteer during summer camp, said Charles Gray, manager of the Martha Barrios Mead scholarship fund.

Gray said the Couchman’s support is a “phenomenal complement” to the Mead scholarship.

“It allows us to extend scholarships to recipients beyond their freshman year,” Gray said. “...The first year is one thing with a lot of opportunities for scholarships but when you get to the sophomore, junior and senior year it’s a lot tougher.”

The Mead scholarship has granted six awards this year totaling $30,000, according to the Couchman Noble Foundation statement. Those six recipients in addition to the five receiving the Couchman Noble scholarship will be recognized during a formal event at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1.