Sandy Springs confirmed as safe place for bees, butterflies

Pollinators are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90 percent of the worlds’ flowering plant species. Unfortunately, a combination of habitat loss, poor nutrition, pesticides, parasites, and climate change have resulted in dwindling populations of these pollinators.

“It is crucial that we pay attention when hives disappear, especially when it is indicative of a trend. Bees and other pollinators play an important role in most of the world’s food production,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, who is also a third-generation beekeeper.