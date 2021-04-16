Sandy Springs confirmed as safe place for bees, butterflies

Sandy Springs was recently designated as a Bee City USA affiliate, joining cities across the country committed to sustaining and supporting bees and other pollinators by providing healthy habitats, a variety of native plants and environment free, or nearly free, of pesticides.
Pollinators are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90 percent of the worlds’ flowering plant species. Unfortunately, a combination of habitat loss, poor nutrition, pesticides, parasites, and climate change have resulted in dwindling populations of these pollinators.
“It is crucial that we pay attention when hives disappear, especially when it is indicative of a trend. Bees and other pollinators play an important role in most of the world’s food production,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, who is also a third-generation beekeeper.
The Sandy Springs Bee City Committee, an initiative of the nonprofit organization, Environment Sandy Springs, Inc., will facilitate the Bee City U.S.A. program’s requirements. Look for activities including the creation and expansion of pollinator habitats on public and private land and upcoming educational campaigns.