Sandy Springs approves zoning for Ponce City Market developer’s project

Jamestown Properties plans to redevelop part of Parkside Shopping Center at 5920 Roswell Road. City Council members said they want to control the future building of apartments on the site in the event Jamestown eventually sells the property.

Jamestown Properties, the developer of Ponce City Market in Atlanta, was granted rezoning approval Tuesday on nearly eight acres of the 13-acre property. The rezoning was approved with conditions that allow for six-story buildings instead of the three stories allowed for rest of the site, but limits the multifamily construction to 275 units.