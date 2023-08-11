Sandy Springs approves agreements for housing inmates

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago
Since Sandy Springs does not have its own jail, the city maintains agreements with other law enforcement agencies to provide housing for prison inmates. The city council recently renewed two agreements for inmate housing.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested a price increase from $45 to $55 per head/per day to offset higher staffing and maintenance costs at the detention facility.

Sandy Springs is requesting a 40% price increase from $50 to $70 per person/per day to cover their increased costs.

The SSPD believes they can balance the use of these two jail facilities with funds budgeted for FY2024.

A cheaper alternative is Fulton County’s jail services at the Alpharetta Jail Annex. The cost is currently $60 per head/per day plus a portion of the monthly operating and maintenance expenses payable to Alpharetta. The city states this is not a preferred choice due to numerous historical coordination and performance issues.

