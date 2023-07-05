Sandy Springs adopts $1B FY 2024 Budget

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago
The Sandy Springs City Council recently adopted the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. Effective July 1, the approved all funds budget totals $1,042,441,406.

The budget was developed to reflect the city’s current priorities including customer service, citizen engagement, public safety, transportation accessibility, community appearance, recreational and cultural enrichment, sustainable growth and environmental stewardship, economic development with a focus on redevelopment and water reliability.

According to a city statement, “These include enhancing public safety capabilities, maintaining the city’s status as a local government employer of choice through competitive pay and benefits for all employees, ensuring the city’s financial stability, addressing capital needs citywide, and leveraging the flexibility of the public-private partnership model.”

“The FY2024 budget reaffirms our dedication to public safety, our employees and our city’s financial stability,” said City Manager Eden Freeman in the statement. “We are making targeted investments in transportation, parks and facilities that will enhance the quality of life for all our residents and businesses.”

Details about the FY2024 budget: www.sandyspringsga.portal.civicclerk.com/event/569/files.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
