BreakingNews
Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
X

Roswell’s citizen notification service comes right to your phone

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

Roswell is making it easier for citizens to obtain important and timely emergency information. The city’s citizen notification service, Nixle, delivers notifications including ones concerning emergency weather, road closings, public safety advisories, natural and manmade disasters and general city information directly to registered users’ phones or emails.

The free service is easy to use and once signed up for Nixle alerts, users can choose which alerts they want to receive. Email is the primary form of communication, unless the user only provides a mobile phone number, in which case notifications will be sent by text.

Details and to sign up: www.RoswellGov.com/Nixle.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Jogger wakes up in Buckhead after he says he was kidnapped. What happened?
1h ago

A year later: Dobbs decision paved way to limit abortion access in Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Georgia DOT has two finalists to rebuild I-285 interchange
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of GDOT

Georgia DOT has two finalists to rebuild I-285 interchange
3h ago

Credit: Handout

This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Roswell seeking grant for EV charging and alternative fuel network
50m ago
Free program keeps an eye on your home during vacation
6h ago
Phone scam troubles Alpharetta residents
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
2h ago
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top