Roswell’s citizen notification service comes right to your phone

Roswell is making it easier for citizens to obtain important and timely emergency information. The city’s citizen notification service, Nixle, delivers notifications including ones concerning emergency weather, road closings, public safety advisories, natural and manmade disasters and general city information directly to registered users’ phones or emails.

The free service is easy to use and once signed up for Nixle alerts, users can choose which alerts they want to receive. Email is the primary form of communication, unless the user only provides a mobile phone number, in which case notifications will be sent by text.

Details and to sign up: www.RoswellGov.com/Nixle.