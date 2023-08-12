Roswell to provide temp space for Roswell Housing Authority

Credit: Roswell Housing Authority

Credit: Roswell Housing Authority

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago
X

The Roswell City Council recently approved an agreement with the Roswell Housing Authority for the city to provide procurement services for demolition and land clearing of Roswell Housing Authority property during improvements.

The agreement also provides temporary office space, temporary storage space and meeting space at city hall or other city property for RHA meetings.

Roswell currently qualifies as a Community Development Block Grant entitlement community and accepts grant funding to develop programs and activities to benefit low- and moderate-income families. The RHA operates 95 units of project-based rental assistance housing on Oak, Myrtle and Grove streets. Forty of those units are occupied by the elderly and persons with disabilities.

