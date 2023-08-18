Roswell swears in new fire department staff

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Roswell City Council recently celebrated the swearing-in of seven new or newly promoted Roswell Fire Department team members.

Recognized were Deputy Chief Brian Wolfe, Division Chief of Professional Standards Alex Robles, Battalion Chiefs DeWayne Campbell, Christopher Cavender, Jason Dooley, Danny Dwyer and Assistant Fire Marshal Stephen Stoner.

About a year ago, Roswell began transitioning the RFD from a majority of part-time employees to full-time staff. The first phase of this five-year plan began with the hiring of 21 full-time fire captains.

Questions or requests for additional information about current job openings: Alex Robles at arobles@roswellgov.com.

