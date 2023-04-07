BreakingNews
Trees fall at Augusta National as play is suspended
Roswell strengthens council ethics code

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved changes to update the city’s ethics code. The council’s objective is to clearly identify situations to avoid the appearance of impropriety when council members vote on zoning applications that directly profit their campaign donors.

Before this change, the ethics code stated council members should recuse themselves if they have a conflict of interest related to a vote before the council, but the rules did not require council members to recuse themselves from a zoning vote if they have received campaign contributions from the individuals or businesses seeking council approval. These latest changes close that loophole.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Hulu creating a documentary about Atlanta's Freaknik
