Roswell sculpture tour delights the creative senses

The Roswell Arts Fund has launched the 7th ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour, a free “museum without walls.” The outdoor public art sculpture collection can be found throughout the city’s park system, historic district and at private businesses.
The tour includes large scale, monumental sculptures from the city’s permanent collection and temporary pieces on loan from the artists for one year.
RAF’s Public Art Manager Elan Buchan leads a public art panel in choosing sculptures based on “criteria including quality, diversity and how the sculpture would spark conversation, delight visitors and activate public spaces.”
This year, ArtAround Roswell artists were asked to explore the idea of Tradition - What made us who we are? How can we learn from the past? What do we celebrate as a community?
In a statement, RAF said, “Each artist answered the theme in their own unique way. From celebrating the stories and memories stitched into a patchwork quilt, to incorporating everyday framing material into cascading patterns, to reflecting on the importance of intergenerational communication these are just a few of the explorations the selected artists shared in response to the theme.”
The 2022-2023 exhibit is funded in part by the city, granting organizations including the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and Georgia Council for the Arts and local sponsors including PeachState Hospitality, Randall-Paulson Architects, Cadence Bank and Variant Brewing Company.
“The arts bring people from diverse backgrounds together, driving creativity and creating vibrant communities,” said Randy Schultz, Cadence Bank Managing Director in a statement. “We are proud to sponsor the Roswell Arts Fund and support their contributions to inspiring imagination, encouraging conversation and making Roswell a destination for the arts.”
The public can explore the collection and learn more about each artist and their work at www.RoswellArtsFund.org. Visitors can download a map to help plan their visit.
In addition to onsite information at each sculpture, the free app, Otocast, provides walking and driving directions with guided audio tours including commentary from the artists about their inspirations, materials and processes.
Online tour of the permanent collection: www.roswellartsfund.org/virtualtour.
Potential collectors may contact info@roswellartsfund.org on how to purchase. Sponsorships for ArtAround and additional programs: Becky Kile at becky@roswellartsfund.org.
