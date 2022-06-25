ajc logo
X

Roswell sculpture tour delights the creative senses

Divine Wind III by Jim Gallucci can be found at Riverside West as part of ArtAround Roswell's 2022-2023 Sculpture Tour. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

Combined ShapeCaption
Divine Wind III by Jim Gallucci can be found at Riverside West as part of ArtAround Roswell's 2022-2023 Sculpture Tour. (Courtesy Roswell Arts Fund)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Roswell Arts Fund has launched the 7th ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour, a free “museum without walls.” The outdoor public art sculpture collection can be found throughout the city’s park system, historic district and at private businesses.

The tour includes large scale, monumental sculptures from the city’s permanent collection and temporary pieces on loan from the artists for one year.

RAF’s Public Art Manager Elan Buchan leads a public art panel in choosing sculptures based on “criteria including quality, diversity and how the sculpture would spark conversation, delight visitors and activate public spaces.”

This year, ArtAround Roswell artists were asked to explore the idea of Tradition - What made us who we are? How can we learn from the past? What do we celebrate as a community?

In a statement, RAF said, “Each artist answered the theme in their own unique way. From celebrating the stories and memories stitched into a patchwork quilt, to incorporating everyday framing material into cascading patterns, to reflecting on the importance of intergenerational communication these are just a few of the explorations the selected artists shared in response to the theme.”

The 2022-2023 exhibit is funded in part by the city, granting organizations including the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and Georgia Council for the Arts and local sponsors including PeachState Hospitality, Randall-Paulson Architects, Cadence Bank and Variant Brewing Company.

“The arts bring people from diverse backgrounds together, driving creativity and creating vibrant communities,” said Randy Schultz, Cadence Bank Managing Director in a statement. “We are proud to sponsor the Roswell Arts Fund and support their contributions to inspiring imagination, encouraging conversation and making Roswell a destination for the arts.

The public can explore the collection and learn more about each artist and their work at www.RoswellArtsFund.org. Visitors can download a map to help plan their visit.

In addition to onsite information at each sculpture, the free app, Otocast, provides walking and driving directions with guided audio tours including commentary from the artists about their inspirations, materials and processes.

Online tour of the permanent collection: www.roswellartsfund.org/virtualtour.

Potential collectors may contact info@roswellartsfund.org on how to purchase. Sponsorships for ArtAround and additional programs: Becky Kile at becky@roswellartsfund.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
16h ago
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
11h ago
'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack
6h ago
'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack
6h ago
Some firms expand health coverage after abortion ruling, others mum
3h ago
The Latest
Leadership Johns Creek graduates latest class
1h ago
Milton to install permanent restroom at Providence Park
2h ago
Roswell hires TSPLOST management services
17h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
17h ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
23h ago
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top