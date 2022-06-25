Roswell sculpture tour delights the creative senses

The 2022-2023 exhibit is funded in part by the city, granting organizations including the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and Georgia Council for the Arts and local sponsors including PeachState Hospitality, Randall-Paulson Architects, Cadence Bank and Variant Brewing Company.

“The arts bring people from diverse backgrounds together, driving creativity and creating vibrant communities,” said Randy Schultz, Cadence Bank Managing Director in a statement. “We are proud to sponsor the Roswell Arts Fund and support their contributions to inspiring imagination, encouraging conversation and making Roswell a destination for the arts.”

The public can explore the collection and learn more about each artist and their work at www.RoswellArtsFund.org. Visitors can download a map to help plan their visit.

In addition to onsite information at each sculpture, the free app, Otocast, provides walking and driving directions with guided audio tours including commentary from the artists about their inspirations, materials and processes.

Online tour of the permanent collection: www.roswellartsfund.org/virtualtour.

Potential collectors may contact info@roswellartsfund.org on how to purchase. Sponsorships for ArtAround and additional programs: Becky Kile at becky@roswellartsfund.org.