Roswell recognizes citizen academy graduates

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently honored graduates of the city’s first Citizen’s Fire Academy and graduates of the Roswell Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Inaugural Citizen’s Fire Academy class had 12 participants who attended immersive classes over 10 weeks to learn about the services provided by the Roswell Fire Department. Attendees gained in-depth understanding about the fire service and its multifaceted role within the community.

The Citizen’s Police Academy class had 19 participants who also, over 10 weeks, gained an inside look at the police department, its mission, and the men and women who serve the community. Participants learned about every division of the department and engaged in meaningful dialogue with police about their work.

