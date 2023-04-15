Roswell okays carriage house on Meadow Glen Trail

The plan shows an existing house along with the addition of a one-story carriage house, garage and gravel driveway. It also shows an existing metal shed that will be removed. The new carriage house will be 1,064 square feet and the attached garage 336 square feet. A 1,440 square foot driveway extension leads to the carriage house. Located near the southern portion of the property, the carriage house is positioned 52-feet from the main house. The garage and driveway are 15-feet from the southern property line.

The request will increase the air-conditioned space by 6.4% to add the carriage house. The current maximum is 1,000 square feet and the requested amount will bring the combined total to 1,064 square feet.