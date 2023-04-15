X

Roswell okays carriage house on Meadow Glen Trail

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a permit request to build a carriage house at 615 Meadow Glen Trail. The property is located on a private drive at the end of Meadow Glen Trail.

The plan shows an existing house along with the addition of a one-story carriage house, garage and gravel driveway. It also shows an existing metal shed that will be removed. The new carriage house will be 1,064 square feet and the attached garage 336 square feet. A 1,440 square foot driveway extension leads to the carriage house. Located near the southern portion of the property, the carriage house is positioned 52-feet from the main house. The garage and driveway are 15-feet from the southern property line.

The request will increase the air-conditioned space by 6.4% to add the carriage house. The current maximum is 1,000 square feet and the requested amount will bring the combined total to 1,064 square feet.

Approval of the conditional use application is not approval to start construction. The applicant will need to submit structural design documents next.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
