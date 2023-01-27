Roswell names Christine Hall as Mayor Pro Tem

The Mayor Pro Tem is elected for a one-year term and stands in for the mayor in his absence, presiding over meetings and representing the city at speaking engagements.

“It is an honor to be chosen as Mayor Pro Tem by my peers on the Roswell City Council to serve the residents of this great city,” said Hall in a statement on the city’s website. “I would also like to thank Councilmember Michael Palermo for the high standard of service he set as Mayor Pro Tem in 2022.”