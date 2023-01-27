X
Roswell names Christine Hall as Mayor Pro Tem

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
58 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently voted unanimously to elect Councilmember Christine Hall to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.

The Mayor Pro Tem is elected for a one-year term and stands in for the mayor in his absence, presiding over meetings and representing the city at speaking engagements.

“It is an honor to be chosen as Mayor Pro Tem by my peers on the Roswell City Council to serve the residents of this great city,” said Hall in a statement on the city’s website. “I would also like to thank Councilmember Michael Palermo for the high standard of service he set as Mayor Pro Tem in 2022.”

Hall was first elected to Roswell City Council Post 3 in 2020. Her background includes financial planning and development. She and her husband, George, have lived in Roswell for 30 years and have two children who have grown up in the city. She currently serves as the council liaison to the Finance Department.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
