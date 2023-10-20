Roswell launches project dashboard for bond program

Residents can view detailed information about each project, including timeline for completion, budget and any updates or changes made to projects.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new dashboard, which we believe will be a great resource for our residents,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson in a statement. “We know that these projects are important to our community and the future of our great city. We want to make sure that residents have all the information they need to stay informed about these transformative Bond Program projects.”

In November 2022, Roswell voters approved $179.6 million for three bond programs: $107.6 million for recreation, parks, bicycle/pedestrian paths and sidewalks (74% voting in favor), $52 million for public safety (73% in favor), and $20 million for a downtown public parking deck (57% in favor).