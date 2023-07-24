BreakingNews
Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood

Roswell councilman announces he’s not running for third term

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Credit: Karen Zitomer

North Fulton County
By
30 minutes ago
X
Councilman Mike Palermo said he would consider running for mayor in the future

Three Roswell councilmembers whose current terms end in December have announced their decisions about whether to run for re-election.

On July 18, Councilman Mike Palermo, the longest serving member of City Council, formally announced that he is leaving office after serving two terms. Palermo said he would consider running for City Council again in the future, or possibly mayor or an even higher office.

“As a resident, I plan to be a very active voice for Roswell residents and active in the county and state,” he said.

Councilwoman Christine Hall and Councilwoman Sarah Beeson are each serving in the final year of their current terms. Both say they plan to run for re-election but have not yet made a formal announcement.

Hall was elected in 2019. Beeson took office last December and is serving out the end of former Councilman Marcelo Zapata’s term. He resigned for medical reasons.

Roswell’s municipal election takes place Nov. 7. Citizens interested in running for City Council must qualify Aug. 21-25 at City Hall. Details are available on the city website, roswellgov.com/government/elections/qualifications.

Palermo was first elected to City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

The councilman said that when he started on council, he wanted to help Roswell create a new approach to redevelopment and would help make the city a destination. He believes that’s happening.

Under Mayor Kurt Wilson’s administration, City Council has made changes to its Unified Development Code which includes requiring new apartments to be a part of mixed-use developments; and limiting high density development to commercial areas.

Palermo said that since Wilson took office in 2022, there has been a shift in “philosophy” that benefits residents. Projects and goals that the city has accomplished have given Palermo an opportunity to consider taking a break from public office, he said.

“I’m definitely very grateful for the time that I’ve had to serve residents,” he said.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes3h ago

BREAKING: Cobb SWAT responds to barricaded gunman in Kennesaw neighborhood
17m ago

Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024
34m ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
4h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
17m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Roswell task force to hold first meeting on Canton Street project
3h ago
Roswell named top suburb to live in southeast
Roswell municipal court offering warrant amnesty
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
3h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
8h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top