Roswell councilman announces he’s not running for third term

Three Roswell councilmembers whose current terms end in December have announced their decisions about whether to run for re-election.

On July 18, Councilman Mike Palermo, the longest serving member of City Council, formally announced that he is leaving office after serving two terms. Palermo said he would consider running for City Council again in the future, or possibly mayor or an even higher office.

“As a resident, I plan to be a very active voice for Roswell residents and active in the county and state,” he said.

Councilwoman Christine Hall and Councilwoman Sarah Beeson are each serving in the final year of their current terms. Both say they plan to run for re-election but have not yet made a formal announcement.

Hall was elected in 2019. Beeson took office last December and is serving out the end of former Councilman Marcelo Zapata’s term. He resigned for medical reasons.

Roswell’s municipal election takes place Nov. 7. Citizens interested in running for City Council must qualify Aug. 21-25 at City Hall. Details are available on the city website, roswellgov.com/government/elections/qualifications.

Palermo was first elected to City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

The councilman said that when he started on council, he wanted to help Roswell create a new approach to redevelopment and would help make the city a destination. He believes that’s happening.

Under Mayor Kurt Wilson’s administration, City Council has made changes to its Unified Development Code which includes requiring new apartments to be a part of mixed-use developments; and limiting high density development to commercial areas.

Palermo said that since Wilson took office in 2022, there has been a shift in “philosophy” that benefits residents. Projects and goals that the city has accomplished have given Palermo an opportunity to consider taking a break from public office, he said.

“I’m definitely very grateful for the time that I’ve had to serve residents,” he said.