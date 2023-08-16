Roswell Council to strategize on next steps for Canton Street project

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

North Fulton County
By
56 minutes ago
X

Roswell city council will discuss the potential closure of Canton Street to vehicular traffic on weekends during a Friday morning meeting at Roswell River Landing. The meeting starts at 8 a.m.

A task force created to make recommendations on the proposed closure abruptly quit their work and advised the city to hire an urban planner for an economic impact study. The council delayed a vote on that recommendation Tuesday, and instead will hold the meeting on Friday to discuss the issue.

Councilman Mike Palermo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that he supports the task force recommendation.

“I am supportive of more planning to see if we should ever consider a weekend trial for opening a pedestrian area for part of Canton Street,” Palermo said.

Palermo abstained from voting on the Friday strategy session. His work schedule might prevent him attending, he said.

Seven Canton Street Promenade Task Force members were selected by Mayor Kurt Wilson and Council members in July. During their second meeting, held on Aug. 1, the task force abruptly ended their work advising City Administrator Randy Knighton of their recommendation.

The possible project has divided the city. Threatening emails have circulated, and notes have been left on cars of people believed to be in support of the closure, according to task force members.

Residents and businesses in favor of the proposal have said the project would benefit the popular entertainment and dining district. Others worry there would be disruption to businesses and the neighborhood and cost businesses money if there is not a parking deck built first.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
5h ago

Credit: AJC

4 Ga. Republicans targeted by Trump, 4 conflicting responses to his indictment
8h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
17h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber

Sandy Springs inaugural wine festival to benefit charity
1h ago
Johns Creek announces qualifying dates for municipal election
1h ago
Sandy Springs Powers Ferry survey available online
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
1h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
20h ago
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top