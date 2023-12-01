Roswell Arts Fund call to action regarding Fulton funding cuts

The arts in Fulton County are in danger of a significant financial loss. A proposed $1.5 million budget reduction for 2024 arts funding will slash resources from the county in half, impacting over 125 arts organizations and artists. According to Roswell Arts Fund, “these artists and arts organizations already struggle because Georgia ranks 50th in the nation for arts funding, spending only 14 cents per Georgia citizen each year on the arts.”

Without adequate monetary support, organizations across Fulton County will face significant challenges in sustaining their vital contributions to the community.

RAF is asking the public to flood Fulton County Commissioners with messages urging them to preserve or increase arts funding. Tell commissioners that you frequent Fulton for its arts and culture events.