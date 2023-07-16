Roswell Arts Fund announces Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop-Up Art Village is returning for the 3rd annual celebration of music, art and community 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Holcomb Woods shopping center, 1005 Holcomb Woods Parkway in East Roswell.

Six bands will join the pop-up local artisan vendor market and food and beverages by From the Earth Brewing Company.

According to news from the Roswell Arts Fund, the musical acts include “Jason Marsalis, known for his virtuosity on the vibraphone; Eddie 9V, a rising sensation in the blues scene; Joe Alterman Trio, offering soulful piano performances; The Hibbard/Wright Project, a captivating jazz ensemble; Tyler Neal Band, known for their dynamic fusion of rock, gospel, and blues; and the exceptional young musicians of Tritone Youth Orchestra.”

“The festival showcases extraordinary talent, nurtures a thriving creative economy, and empowers our local arts community,” said Scott Hitch, Board Chair of Roswell Arts Fund.”

Sponsor the event, reserve a vendor space or purchase tickets: www.RoswellArtsFund.org/Festival.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Herschel Walker still sits on a mountain of campaign cash after Senate loss2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood
30m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: I-75, here’s your unlucky sign
2h ago

RHONE | Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
3h ago

RHONE | Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
3h ago

It’s unclear how much ‘unborn dependent’ tax benefit affects Georgia revenue
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: ---

Early bird pricing for Alpharetta Chamber golf tournament ends soon
23h ago
Johns Creek to officially open Cauley Creek Park July 18-22
Chattahoochee Nature Center opens new vulture aviary
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
14h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top