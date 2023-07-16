Roswell Arts Fund announces Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival

The Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop-Up Art Village is returning for the 3rd annual celebration of music, art and community 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Holcomb Woods shopping center, 1005 Holcomb Woods Parkway in East Roswell.

Six bands will join the pop-up local artisan vendor market and food and beverages by From the Earth Brewing Company.

According to news from the Roswell Arts Fund, the musical acts include “Jason Marsalis, known for his virtuosity on the vibraphone; Eddie 9V, a rising sensation in the blues scene; Joe Alterman Trio, offering soulful piano performances; The Hibbard/Wright Project, a captivating jazz ensemble; Tyler Neal Band, known for their dynamic fusion of rock, gospel, and blues; and the exceptional young musicians of Tritone Youth Orchestra.”

“The festival showcases extraordinary talent, nurtures a thriving creative economy, and empowers our local arts community,” said Scott Hitch, Board Chair of Roswell Arts Fund.”

Sponsor the event, reserve a vendor space or purchase tickets: www.RoswellArtsFund.org/Festival.