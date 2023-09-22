Roswell approves tree bank fund project list

The Roswell Community Development and Transportation Committee recently approved the fiscal year 2024 project list with a budget totaling $648,000.

Funding is divided between city departments with the majority, 48.5%, assigned to recreation and parks and 29.9% to the transportation department.

Donations are made to the Tree Bank Fund in lieu of planting replacement trees to reach minimum tree density. These funds are then used to plant and maintain trees and other landscaping for public benefit on public property or private property within a Roswell public easement.

Landscaping may include shrubs and small trees. Maintenance is limited to tree, shrubs and small trees, but excludes maintenance of grassed lawns. Other associated project tasks that may be permitted to use the Roswell Tree Bank funds include tree boxes or porous pavement that may enhance tree growth.