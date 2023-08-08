Roswell approves special election to fill open seat of councilman who resigned

Roswell City Council approved a special election for the unexpired term of the Post 4 seat vacated by Peter Vanstrom during a special-called meeting on Monday.

The special election will be on the same ballot as Roswell’s regular municipal election on Nov. 7.

Vanstrom resigned July 27 with two years left in his term, citing personal reasons. If there is no election run-off, the winner of the special election would be sworn-in at the next council meeting to complete the remaining two years of the four-year term.

Roswell’s six council seats each serve the city at-large.

Four seats are open for the November election, including Vanstrom’s former seat. The terms of Councilmembers Sarah Beeson and Christine Hall expire Dec. 31 and both officials have said they plan to run for reelection. Councilman Mike Palermo’s term also expires in December. The councilman has stated that he will not run for a third term.

Roswell’s qualifying period for candidates interested in running for City Council is Aug 21-25. Qualifying fees are $540. For more information visit roswellgov.com.