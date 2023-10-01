Roswell approves pay increase for full-time fire staff

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago
X

The Roswell City Council recently and unanimously approved a “best-in-class” pay increase for the Roswell Fire Department. This increases compensation for full-time fire staff by more than 35% on average and, according to a city statement, brings “the department’s pay scale up to one of the highest levels in the area.”

The best-in-class pay plan supports the department’s five-year transition from a part-time staffing model to a full-time model and should help the city attract, hire and retain quality employees.

“Our first responders approach each day with unwavering dedication, teamwork and integrity,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson in a statement. “They deserve to be compensated at the highest levels, and we are thrilled to be able to make that happen.”

To determine the new pay scale, the fire department worked with the city’s Human Resources Department to study nearby city department’s pay scales. Under the new plan, a non-certified firefighter recruit will start at $52,124. Previously, that position started at approximately $45,000 in Roswell, with someone in a comparable position in North Fulton starting at about $50,000.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women15h ago

Credit: AP

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan
6h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
11h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Congressman triggers fire alarm during vote on federal spending bill
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION
The staggering loss of life is too much
The Latest

Credit: Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program

Agriculture program connecting community one seed at a time
13h ago
Fundraiser to help struggling readers runs Oct. 21
21h ago
Roswell approves new personal transportation vehicle crossings
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
11h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top