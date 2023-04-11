Roswell approves ordinance for Fulton to manage local election in November

Roswell has previously stated that it paid Fulton $373,000 to administer its local election in 2021.

Councilwoman Lee Hills said the city intends to manage its own election in 2025.

“I continue to be disappointed that we are not holding municipal elections this year,” Hills said, adding that the city does not have the infrastructure in place to do so.

Milton is the only north Fulton city that plans to manage its November election.

Earlier this year, Milton, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Mountain Park officials discussed pooling resources for the hiring of a hire a superintendent to set up and manage the process. Those conversations stalled and the cities, other than Milton, have voted in favor of Fulton County overseeing their elections, this year.

While, Alpharetta’s City Council approved a resolution in March authorizing Fulton County to conduct the city’s election this fall, a final on the ordinance is scheduled to take place during its April 17 meeting.