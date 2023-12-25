Roswell approves half a million to complete transfer station project

In 2021, Roswell approved the construction of a new Solid Waste Transfer Station at Cooperative Way and Hembree Road. The existing station had exceeded its design capabilities and projected population growth for the city demanded increased capacity.

The project includes a new transfer station building, pavement, earthwork, utilities, landscaping, maintaining the resident drop-off area and demolition of the existing transfer station building. Most of the work was completed in January 2023. However, final grading, construction of the northern access road, the customer drop-off area and rehabilitation of the stormwater retention ponds was not completed by the previous contractor.

As a result, the Roswell City Council recently approved a $560,344 contract with F.S. Scarbrough for the Stormwater Roadway Improvements Roswell Transfer Station Project.