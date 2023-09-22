Roswell approves employee benefits package

After a review by the city, Roswell is moving their employee medical provider and claims administration from HealthEZ to Aetna. The city will also move its pharmacy benefits manager from Maxor Plus to Aetna for fiscal year 2023-2024. The one-year contract with Aetna will cost $974,577.

UME/Gerber Life will continue providing stop loss coverage for the city’s self-funded health plan.

City staff is also recommending moving dental, life and disability benefits to MetLife and vision coverage to Aetna. Group accident and critical illness will move from UNUM to Aflac.