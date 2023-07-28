Roswell and Milton share fire apparatus fueling services

The Roswell City Council recently approved extending an agreement with Milton for fire apparatus fueling services.

This agreement allows the Roswell Fire Department at Stations 22 and 26 to fuel at Milton Fire Station 41. The Milton Fire Station is closer than the nearest city fuel location. This reduces wear on the apparatus, keeps crews closer to their primary response districts, and saves the city money by purchasing the fuel at cost from another government entity versus paying retail prices.

Roswell Fire Engine 26 at 825 Cox Road previously obtained fuel at the Fulton County Schools North Transportation Office, 1670 Hembree Road, near Roswell Fire Headquarters, which is a 13-mile round trip from the fire station. This resulted in Engine 26 spending considerable time outside its primary response zone and potentially decreased service to the area. Milton Fire Station 41 at 12670 Arnold Mill Road is less than two miles from Roswell Fire Station 26.