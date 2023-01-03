‘Rapidly’ spreading dog flu hits Atlanta area animal shelters

The virus originated in birds before being transmitted to dogs and there have been reports of the canine virus infecting cats, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states.

Friedman said that Lifeline, which has three shelters, is close to confirming another location that will open this week for emergency intake of pets that do not have the dog flu.

“Outfitting a shelter in a week is going to be a huge undertaking,” Friedman said. “On the heels of a difficult year with overcrowding, it was difficult to start the year with so many animals in need.”

One of the three original shelters, LifeLine Community Animal Center, is remaining open for adoptions and clinic appointments, the organization said, “with all (departments) remaining separated to avoid cross-contamination of staff, visitors and animals.”

Because pets typically recover from the virus within three weeks, dogs experiencing the flu can be adopted into homes where there are no other pets, Freidman said.

Lifeline says there are nearly 3,000 pets in shelters and foster care. That includes about 1,000 dogs inside the shelters.

For more information visit lifelineanimal.org.