New wildlife rehab clinic a first in Johns Creek

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry joined Autrey Mill Nature Preserve staff and board members recently to mark the opening of the preserves’ new Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic at 9770 Autrey Mill Road.
The clinic will provide care to injured, orphaned or sick wildlife, especially small mammals, with space to care for and temporarily house about 20 animals.
The clinic is made possible through donations, including its main sponsor, Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop.
Details: https://bit.ly/3Sf0gNm.
