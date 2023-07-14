New pickleball club opens in Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
Pickleball fans have a new option in Roswell with the opening of Ace Pickleball Club at Kings Market Shopping Center, 1425 Market Blvd.

The membership club features a 36,000-square-foot facility and will host clinics, leagues, camps and tournaments, as well as unlimited open play, unlimited court reservations, opportunities to receive instruction, organized events, professional-grade cushioned courts, premium sound and lighting, glow-in-the-dark technology, permanent nets/lines, grab-and-go refreshments, a pro shop and more.

Information: acepickleballclub.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
