New app promises Milton police improved communications

The Milton City Council recently gave its blessing to the Milton Police Department’s plan to purchase a unified communication platform. StackBench is a downloadable mobile application used by law enforcement agencies nationwide and members of the communities they serve.
The app is expected to facilitate better, more organized, internal communication between members of the MPD. The product also provides encrypted communication for internal messaging to allow officers and detectives to exchange sensitive information, including photos and videos in real time.
The city expects this will be of significant benefit for command staff notifications and updates, as well as during the investigation of sensitive crime scenes and critical incidents.
The city will pay $1,083 for use during May through Sept. and then $2,600 per year for years two and three.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com