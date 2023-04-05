Mutation Brewing launching Mutate at Five at City Springs

The free family-friendly events will include beer, wine and food with more than 40 market and food booths, multiple food trucks, live music, street dancing, games and prizes. Local Live Band Justin will be playing along with DJ Dapper Shap at the first event Thursday, April 6.

An after-party will take place at Mutation Brewing from 9 p.m. until closing at 5825 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.