Mutation Brewing launching Mutate at Five at City Springs
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently announced a new partnership with Mutation Brewing to provide Mutate at Five 5-9 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month April through October at the City Springs Green in downtown Sandy Springs.

The free family-friendly events will include beer, wine and food with more than 40 market and food booths, multiple food trucks, live music, street dancing, games and prizes. Local Live Band Justin will be playing along with DJ Dapper Shap at the first event Thursday, April 6.

An after-party will take place at Mutation Brewing from 9 p.m. until closing at 5825 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

