Mizuno bringing new research & development center to Johns Creek

Johns Creek and the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce recently announced golf equipment manufacturer, Mizuno USA, has officially broken ground on a new multimillion-dollar testing center and tour-fit studio called “The Foundry” at The Standard Club, 6230 Abbotts Bridge Road.

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Mizuno USA is a well-recognized brand for performance golf equipment and its presence on professional golf tours. The new two-story, 3,600 square-foot Mizuno golf fitting and training facility will offer custom build services based on the procedures refined at the company’s factory in Yoro, Japan.