Mizuno bringing new research & development center to Johns Creek

Johns Creek and the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce recently announced golf equipment manufacturer, Mizuno USA, has officially broken ground on a new multimillion-dollar testing center and tour-fit studio called “The Foundry” at The Standard Club, 6230 Abbotts Bridge Road.
Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Mizuno USA is a well-recognized brand for performance golf equipment and its presence on professional golf tours. The new two-story, 3,600 square-foot Mizuno golf fitting and training facility will offer custom build services based on the procedures refined at the company’s factory in Yoro, Japan.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest