Milton working with GDOT to optimize traffic signals

GDOT provides multi-jurisdictional, high-tech signal optimization to improve traffic flow and reduce vehicle emissions through improved signal timing. GDOT also provides operational and maintenance support for traffic signals statewide.

There are currently nine signals on state routes within Milton city limits. These three signals require updated permits on file with GDOT indicating Milton is the maintaining agency to be part of the SigOps program. The city council approved those applications at a recent council meeting ensuring these signals can be covered under the SigOps program.