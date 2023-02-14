X
Milton working with GDOT to optimize traffic signals

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

Milton has decided to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation under the SigOps program to optimize traffic signals at Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road at Cox Road, Ga. 372/Crabapple Road at Mayfield Road and Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway at Kensington Farms Drive.

GDOT provides multi-jurisdictional, high-tech signal optimization to improve traffic flow and reduce vehicle emissions through improved signal timing. GDOT also provides operational and maintenance support for traffic signals statewide.

There are currently nine signals on state routes within Milton city limits. These three signals require updated permits on file with GDOT indicating Milton is the maintaining agency to be part of the SigOps program. The city council approved those applications at a recent council meeting ensuring these signals can be covered under the SigOps program.

The city maintains responsibility for electric and phone service needed to operate the signal.

