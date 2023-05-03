Milton Wall of Fame honors current/former residents

The Wall of Fame recognizes and honors deserving athletes, coaches and contributors to Milton parks and recreation programs -- both before and after the city’s incorporation in 2006.

Past honorees include a World Series champion, a Broadway star, a professional lacrosse goalie, a gold-medal winning Paralympian, a U.S. Open golfer and a four-time state champion gymnast, plus several coaches, mentors and important behind-the-scenes community influencers.