MIDTOWN SHOOTING UPDATE | Police: All 5 Midtown shooting victims are women
Milton Wall of Fame honors current/former residents

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

Milton is accepting nominations now through May 15 for the city’s Wall of Fame at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Road.

The Wall of Fame recognizes and honors deserving athletes, coaches and contributors to Milton parks and recreation programs -- both before and after the city’s incorporation in 2006.

Past honorees include a World Series champion, a Broadway star, a professional lacrosse goalie, a gold-medal winning Paralympian, a U.S. Open golfer and a four-time state champion gymnast, plus several coaches, mentors and important behind-the-scenes community influencers.

Milton’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and city staff will review the nominations to determine the sixth annual Wall of Fame class. The induction ceremony will happen this fall.

Nominees should have spent at least part of their childhood or young adulthood in Milton. More on nomination requirements: www.miltonga.gov/government/parks-rec/milton-s-wall-of-fame/. Questions: Thomas Rhodes at Thomas.Rhodes@miltonga.gov.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
