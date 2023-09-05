Milton voters can apply now for absentee ballots

Milton residents planning to vote in the 2023 municipal election can apply for an absentee ballot using information readily available on the city’s website at www.miltonga.gov/Elections.

Voters can download and print out the absentee ballot application or pick up a copy at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, at the Milton Police Station, 13690 Highway 9, in the lobby of the Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, and at Milton’s four fire stations.

The completed application can be dropped off in person at the finance or community development desks in the lobby at City Hall 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays) on weekdays or at the front desk at the Milton Police Station.

Applications may also be mailed to City of Milton Election, 980 Birmingham Road, Suite 501-379, Milton, GA 30004, emailed to miltonelections@miltonga.gov, or sent by FAX to 678-242-2499.