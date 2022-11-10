Exclusive
Evening update in ePaper: Latest on Georgia’s 2022 election
ajc logo
X

Milton ups rental fees for Legacy Park fields

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently and unanimously approved an increase in rental rates for Fields 2 and 3 at Legacy Park, 170 Cox Road.

The fields have undergone renovation and been converted to multi-sport artificial turf fields. The city felt an increase from $50 to $75 per hour was warranted now that the fields are complete. The rate change brings these fields in line with the rental rates of the turf fields at Bell Memorial Park.

Milton currently offers athletic field rentals at Bell Memorial Park (3 turf fields and 3 baseball fields), Legacy Park (3 turf fields), Northwestern Middle School and Birmingham United Methodist Church.

Reservations for all athletic fields must be requested by email to Thomas.Rhodes@miltonga.gov. Field information and forms: https://secure.rec1.com/GA/city-of-milton/catalog.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Georgia U.S. Senate race heading to runoff5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From boos to a blowout: How Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams again
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
9h ago
Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Community Assistance Center offers employment workshops
1h ago
Johns Creek sets guidelines for golf carts in neighborhoods
2h ago
Milton awards environmental education grants to 4 public schools
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
4h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top