Milton ups rental fees for Legacy Park fields

The fields have undergone renovation and been converted to multi-sport artificial turf fields. The city felt an increase from $50 to $75 per hour was warranted now that the fields are complete. The rate change brings these fields in line with the rental rates of the turf fields at Bell Memorial Park.

Milton currently offers athletic field rentals at Bell Memorial Park (3 turf fields and 3 baseball fields), Legacy Park (3 turf fields), Northwestern Middle School and Birmingham United Methodist Church.