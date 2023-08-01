Milton to purchase new fire truck

The Milton City Council recently approved $733,500 for the purchase of an engine pumper apparatus rather than a quint for the soon to be Fire Station 45. The planned new station will be in the Birmingham Highway and Providence Road area.

The purchase of this vehicle will save the city significant funds since the cost of a quint has risen from about $1.3 million to $1.9 million in the last three years. It can also take up to three years before a customized quint is delivered after an order is placed.

The MFD will need about $300,000 for a ladder, helmets, boots and SCBA masks for the firefighters.