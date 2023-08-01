BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Milton to purchase new fire truck

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago
X

The Milton City Council recently approved $733,500 for the purchase of an engine pumper apparatus rather than a quint for the soon to be Fire Station 45. The planned new station will be in the Birmingham Highway and Providence Road area.

The purchase of this vehicle will save the city significant funds since the cost of a quint has risen from about $1.3 million to $1.9 million in the last three years. It can also take up to three years before a customized quint is delivered after an order is placed.

The MFD will need about $300,000 for a ladder, helmets, boots and SCBA masks for the firefighters.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Ex-Democratic state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe53m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
2h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
2h ago

Credit: Source: PS

Private terminal for the wealthy to open Sept. 6 at Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago
The Latest

Johns Creek discussing makerspace at Cauley Creek Park
6h ago
Roswell councilman resigns
8h ago
Public safety to be addressed at next Canton Street task force meeting
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
3h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top